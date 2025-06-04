Kenneth Walker News: On field for OTAs

Walker (ankle) is participating in Seattle's voluntary OTAs, per the team's official site.

Walker is pictured among teammates participating in the Seahawks' second week of OTAs, which began Monday. Now healthy and heading into the final year of his rookie deal, Walker's situation in Seattle's backfield remains familiar. If he can avoid the injury bug and stay 100 percent healthy, something Walker has struggled to accomplish through his first three seasons in the NFL, he looks entrenched as the starter ahead of Zach Charbonnet. The arrival of new starting quarterback Sam Darnold could allow this offense to take a step forward in 2025, while new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak's scheme, which focuses on zone rushes, is an ideal fit for Walker's tough running style and explosiveness. Health remains the most pivotal factor in prognosticating Walker, but if he's able to break the pattern of lower-body injuries hampering him, it won't be surprising if the 2022 second-round pick outperforms his ADP in 2025 fantasy drafts.