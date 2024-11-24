Kenneth Walker News: Tops 90 scrimmage yards Sunday

Walker carried the ball 16 times for 41 yards and caught four of six targets for 52 yards in Sunday's 16-6 win over the Cardinals.

The third-year back has become a consistent pass-catching threat in 2024 under new offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb. Walker has already set new career highs with 36 catches and 274 receiving yards on the season in only nine games, and he's hauled in multiple passes in each of those contests. He'll look to keep rolling in Week 13 against the Jets.