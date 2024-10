Clark (toe) was a limited participant in practice Thursday.

Clark wasn't able to practice Wednesday, though he's been managing a toe injury since Week 1. Unless he downgrades to a DNP on Friday, the 2016 first-round pick should be good to go for Sunday's game against the Rams. Clark registered 7.5 sacks across 17 regular-season games in 2023, but he has yet to record a sack this year.