Kenny Clark Injury: Doesn't practice Wednesday

Clark (toe) was listed as a DNP for Wednesday's practice session, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Clark has been playing through a toe injury he sustained in Week 1 against the Eagles. While it's not ideal that he started the week with a DNP, Clark will have two more chances at seeing the field ahead of Sunday's game against the Rams. The 2016 first-round pick has tallied 10 tackles (seven solo) through the first four games of the regular season.