Kenny Clark headshot

Kenny Clark News: Helps Dallas clear cash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

The Cowboys restructured Clark's contract Tuesday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

The restructure turns Clark's $11 million roster bonus due next week into a signing bonus. The move will create about $8.8 million in space for the Cowboys to use during the 2026 season. The movement of money for the defensive tackle likely means the team is looking to land some free agents while keeping the organization cap-compliant for 2026.

Kenny Clark
Dallas Cowboys
