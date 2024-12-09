Kenny Clark News: Logs eight tackles against Detroit
Clark finished Thursday's 34-31 loss to the Lions with eight tackles (six solo).
It was a season-high tackling effort from the veteran defensive tackle this past Thursday, and he was one tackle shy from matching his career-best output from Week 3 of the 2018 season (nine). He's now up to 31 tackles (17 solo), including 1.0 sacks, through 13 regular-season games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now