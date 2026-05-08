Kenny Fletcher News: Packs for Tampa
Fletcher signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent Friday.
Fletcher spent his first two seasons at Rutgers on the defensive line before switching to tight end for his junior and senior seasons. In 2025, Fletcher caught 26 passes for 236 yards and no touchdowns. There are five tight ends currently ahead of him on the Buccaneers depth chart; all were drafted by the team since 2022.
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