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Kenny Gainwell News: Idle for Friday's exhibition contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 10:08am

Gainwell did not play in the Buccaneers' 24-16 preseason win over the Jets on Friday.

Both Gainwell and Bucky Irving, the Bucs' top running backs on the depth chart, observed Friday's game in street clothes while Josh Williams, Sean Tucker and Kadarius Calloway all saw action. Gainwell is coming off a breakout 2025 season with the Steelers, when he accumulated 1,023 yards from scrimmage on 187 touches across 17 regular-season games. He caught 73 passes (on 85 targets) last year with Pittsburgh, and he figures to see a sizable role in Tampa Bay's passing game for the upcoming season.

Kenny Gainwell
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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