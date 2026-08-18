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Kenny Gainwell News: Impresses Mayfield at camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 18, 2026 at 12:45pm

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield said Tuesday that he's been "completely overwhelmed with the amount of talent" that Gainwell has, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Dramatic language and all, Gainwell apparently has a very important fan on his new team. While Bucky Irving remains the presumed lead runner, Gainwell should get a lot of the work on passing downs while also maintaining a small role in "pony" packages with two halfbacks on the field. New playcaller Zac Robinson used those double-RB looks on a league-high 95 plays (9.1 percent of total snaps) with the division-rival Falcons last year.

Kenny Gainwell
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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