Kenny McIntosh Injury: Back for training camp?
McIntosh (knee) is not participating in Seattle's OTAs but is hopeful to return in time for training camp, Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports.
McIntosh missed all of the Seahawks' 2025 campaign due to a torn ACL suffered during training camp, but the hope is for him to return in late July. The Georgia product appeared in all 17 of Seattle's regular-season games in 2024, rushing 31 times for 172 yards and catching three of his four targets for 22 yards. Once fully healthy, McIntosh could play a larger role in a crowded Seahawks backfield that includes rookie Jadarian Price, Emanuel Wilson, and Zach Charbonnet (knee), who is not expected to return until midseason.
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