Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kenny McIntosh headshot

Kenny McIntosh News: Generates 45 total yards

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 9, 2024 at 5:49pm

McIntosh rushed seven times for 38 yards and caught both targets for seven yards in Sunday's 30-18 win over the Cardinals.

With Kenneth Walker (ankle/calf) inactive, Zach Charbonnet stole the show with 193 total yards and two touchdowns, but McIntosh impressed across his career-high 15 offensive snaps. It's unclear if Walker will be ready to play in Week 15 versus the Packers, but McIntosh should be expected to contribute to some extent if Walker's out again.

Kenny McIntosh
Seattle Seahawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now