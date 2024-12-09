Kenny McIntosh News: Generates 45 total yards

McIntosh rushed seven times for 38 yards and caught both targets for seven yards in Sunday's 30-18 win over the Cardinals.

With Kenneth Walker (ankle/calf) inactive, Zach Charbonnet stole the show with 193 total yards and two touchdowns, but McIntosh impressed across his career-high 15 offensive snaps. It's unclear if Walker will be ready to play in Week 15 versus the Packers, but McIntosh should be expected to contribute to some extent if Walker's out again.