Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kenny McIntosh headshot

Kenny McIntosh News: Generates 46 yards

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

McIntosh rushed seven times for 46 yards in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Bears.

With Kenneth Walker (ankle) on injured reserve, McIntosh handled three carries on the opening drive, including a 25-yard run. However, the split backfield was quickly abandoned, as McIntosh finished with just 12 snaps while Zach Charbonnet received 18 touches on 39 snaps. Charbonnet should lead the backfield again in Week 18 versus the Rams while McIntosh mixes in for a modest workload.

Kenny McIntosh
Seattle Seahawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now