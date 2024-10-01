Kenny McIntosh News: Not involved on offense in Week 4

McIntosh failed to record a single offensive snap in Monday's 42-29 loss to the Lions.

With fellow running back Kenneth Walker back in the lineup after missing two weeks with an oblique injury, McIntosh's minimal role on offense dried up Monday. The 24-year-old running back, instead, played exclusively on special teams, logging 16 snaps in the contest. As Seattle's No. 3 back, McIntosh holds little to no fantasy value going forward. The Seahawks will host the Giants in Week 5.