Kenny McIntosh News: Rushes three times in loss
McIntosh rushed three times for nine yards in Sunday's 30-13 win over the Seahawks.
With Kenneth Walker (calf/ankle) out of the lineup, McIntosh served as Zach Chabonnet's primary backup while George Holani generated 10 yards on three carries as the No. 3 back. It's unclear if Walker will play in Week 16 versus the Vikings, but McIntosh's fantasy value is negligible regardless.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now