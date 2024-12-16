Fantasy Football
Kenny McIntosh headshot

Kenny McIntosh News: Rushes three times in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 16, 2024

McIntosh rushed three times for nine yards in Sunday's 30-13 win over the Seahawks.

With Kenneth Walker (calf/ankle) out of the lineup, McIntosh served as Zach Chabonnet's primary backup while George Holani generated 10 yards on three carries as the No. 3 back. It's unclear if Walker will play in Week 16 versus the Vikings, but McIntosh's fantasy value is negligible regardless.

Kenny McIntosh
Seattle Seahawks
More Stats & News
