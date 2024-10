Moore (hip) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars, JJ Stankevitz of the Colts' official site reports.

Moore was held out of practice both Wednesday and Thursday after missing the Colts' Week 4 win over the Steelers due to a hip injury, so it's no surprise that he won't suit up in Week 5. Expect Chris Lammons to see increased work with Indianapolis' first-team defense while Moore continues to recover.