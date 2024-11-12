Kenny Moore News: Logs first pick of 2024 vs. Buffalo

Moore registered seven tackles (five solo) and two pass defenses (including an interception) in Sunday's 30-20 loss to the Bills.

It took until Week 10 of the 2024 regular season, but Moore managed to register his first interception of the year Sunday as he picked off Josh Allen on a pass intended for Curtis Samuel midway through the third quarter. Moore has logged at least five tackles in seven of eight regular-season games and has accumulated 48 tackles (31 solo) on the year.