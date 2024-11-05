Fantasy Football
Kenny Moore headshot

Kenny Moore News: Scores lone Colts TD in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 5, 2024

Moore recorded six solo tackles and returned a fumble for a touchdown in Sunday's 21-13 loss to the Vikings.

Moore picked up Vikings QB Sam Darnold's fumble in the first quarter and returned it for a score, marking the Colts' only touchdown of the evening. This was the fourth touchdown of Moore's eight-year NFL career. The Valdosta State product continues to provide a decent fantasy floor with 5.9 tackles per game.

Kenny Moore
Indianapolis Colts
