Kenny Moore News: Scores lone Colts TD in loss

Moore recorded six solo tackles and returned a fumble for a touchdown in Sunday's 21-13 loss to the Vikings.

Moore picked up Vikings QB Sam Darnold's fumble in the first quarter and returned it for a score, marking the Colts' only touchdown of the evening. This was the fourth touchdown of Moore's eight-year NFL career. The Valdosta State product continues to provide a decent fantasy floor with 5.9 tackles per game.