Kenny Moore News: Seeking trade out of Indy
Moore and the Colts have mutually agreed to seek a trade for the veteran cornerback, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports Friday.
Moore is set to carry a cap hit of $13.2 million in 2026, but the Colts could save more than $7 million by trading or releasing Moore. Sauce Gardner (calf) and Charvarius Ward (concussion) are poised to lead Indianapolis' cornerback room in 2026, assuming Ward doesn't opt to retire. Moore has spent nine seasons in Indianapolis, appearing in 132 regular-season games. The 30-year-old cornerback plays primarily in the slot.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kenny Moore See More
-
Corner Report
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks Matchups Report: Week 17 Overview104 days ago
-
Corner Report
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks Matchups Report: Week 16 Overview111 days ago
-
Corner Report
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks Matchups Report: Week 15 Overview118 days ago
-
Corner Report
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks Matchups Report: Week 14 Overview126 days ago
-
Exploiting the Matchups
Fantasy Football Starts for Week 14: Streaming Options & More127 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kenny Moore See More