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Kenny Moore News: Seeking trade out of Indy

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Moore and the Colts have mutually agreed to seek a trade for the veteran cornerback, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports Friday.

Moore is set to carry a cap hit of $13.2 million in 2026, but the Colts could save more than $7 million by trading or releasing Moore. Sauce Gardner (calf) and Charvarius Ward (concussion) are poised to lead Indianapolis' cornerback room in 2026, assuming Ward doesn't opt to retire. Moore has spent nine seasons in Indianapolis, appearing in 132 regular-season games. The 30-year-old cornerback plays primarily in the slot.

Kenny Moore
Indianapolis Colts
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