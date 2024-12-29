Kenny Pickett Injury: Departs early Sunday

Pickett exited Sunday's contest against the Cowboys due to a rib injury, EJ Smith of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Pickett came in for Jalen Hurts last Sunday at Washington after the latter suffered a concussion, but the former emerged from that game with a rib issue. While Pickett had some practice limitations this week, he was named the Eagles' Week 17 starting quarterback in place of Hurts, who was ruled out Friday. Pickett was wearing extra protection around his midsection due to the aforementioned injury Sunday, but he took two big hits from Dallas defenders on the first possession of the second half and was unable to finish the drive. Pickett then went to the locker room, yielding QB duties to Tanner McKee.