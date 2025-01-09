Kenny Pickett Injury: Limited again Thursday

Pickett (ribs) practiced on a limited basis Thursday.

Pickett maintained his activity level from Wednesday due to the rib injury that has plagued him since a Week 16 loss in Washington. Meanwhile, No. 1 QB Jalen Hurts practiced fully Thursday, but there's been no word regarding whether he's cleared the concussion protocol. As a result, the situation under center remains unsettled for the Eagles ahead of Sunday's wild-card game against the Packers.