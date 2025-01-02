Kenny Pickett Injury: Not practicing Thursday

Pickett (ribs) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

For the second straight day, neither Pickett nor Jalen Hurts (concussion/finger) took part in drills, leaving Tanner McKee and Ian Book as the team's only healthy quarterbacks. With the Eagles locked in as the NFC's No. 2 seed, head coach Nick Sirianni said earlier in the week that Hurts is on track to sit out Sunday's game against the Giants, but Pickett could still have a chance at starting in the regular-season finale. Even so, Pickett will almost certainly need to practice in some fashion Friday to keep himself in the mix for the Week 18 start, as McKee currently looks like the frontrunner to direct the Philadelphia offense against New York.