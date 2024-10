Pickett saw the field for the first time in an Eagles uniform Sunday against the Giants, throwing a single incomplete pass in the fourth quarter of a 28-3 victory.

Pickett replaced Jalen Hurts with 10:32 left in the fourth quarter, tasked with running out the clock with his team up by four scores. He spent nearly all his time handing off, with one incompletion and one sack in his two dropbacks.