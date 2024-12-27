Kenny Pickett News: Starting for Hurts in Week 17

Pickett will be the Eagles' starting quarterback Sunday against the Cowboys with Jalen Hurts (concussion) ruled out for that contest, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

This comes as no surprise as Hurts hasn't been able to practice since sustaining a concussion in the first quarter this past Sunday in Washington. Pickett stepped in for Hurts thereafter, completing 14 of 24 passes for 143 yards, one touchdown and one interception, notching three carries for 13 yards and fumbling once (Philadelphia recovered). On Sunday, Pickett will be taking on a Dallas defense that has given up the third-most combined TDs (23 passing, eight rushing) to opposing quarterbacks in 15 games this season.