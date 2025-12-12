Per Carroll, Geno Smith, who suffered right shoulder and hand injuries this past Sunday and didn't practice this week, "won't make it back" to face Philadelphia. "He tried," Carroll added, but the veteran QB "couldn't get it done in this amount of time." While the report adds that Smith has a good chance to be available for Week 16 action, Pickett will get the nod this weekend, making him an option for those in QB-friendly fantasy formats or otherwise are in need of shorter-term signal-caller help. Pickett's last regular-season start occurred Week 17 last season, when he was a member of the Eagles, Ryan McFadden of ESPN reports.