Kenny Yeboah Injury: Activated from injured reserve

The Jets activated Yeboah (abdomen) from injured reserve Thursday, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports.

Yeboah has been listed as a full practice participant all week, and his activation from IR indicates that he could be available for Thursday night's game against the Texans. If he's indeed active, Yeboah would serve as the Jets' No. 3 tight end behind Tyler Conklin and Jeremy Ruckert.