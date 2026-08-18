Kenny Yeboah Injury: Gets released with injury settlement

Arizona released Yeboah (hamstring) from its injured reserve list with an injury settlement Tuesday, Howard Balzer of USA Today reports.

Yeboah was on track to spend the whole 2026 season on IR with a hamstring injury he suffered in the Cardinals' preseason opener, but he'll now hit free agency instead. His last regular-season snaps came in 2024 with the Jets, when over nine games, he caught five of eight targets for 47 yards and a touchdown.