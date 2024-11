Yeboah scored an 11-yard touchdown on his only target in Sunday's 28-27 loss to the Colts.

Yeboah's first NFL touchdown put the Jets up 24-16 in the fourth quarter, but the Colts closed the game on a 12-3 run to drop New York's record to 3-8. Most of Yeboah's playing time comes on special teams, as he was on the field for only three offensive snaps against Indianapolis.