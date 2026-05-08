Kentrel Bullock News: Pens UDFA contract

The Bengals signed Bullock as an undrafted free agent Friday.

Bullock (5-foot-10, 205 pounds) spent three seasons at Ole Miss but mostly played on special teams. He subsequently transferred to South Alabama where he played another three seasons, rounding out his collegiate career with 218 carries for 1,085 yards (5.0 YPC) and 14 touchdowns and adding 14 receptions for 53 yards and a score. He ran a 4.53 40-yard dash at his pro day. Bullock will need to make an impact on special teams to crack the Bengals' 53-man roster.