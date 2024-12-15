Kenyon Green Injury: Not playing Sunday
Green (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup with the Dolphins.
The offensive guard was designated to return from injured reserve Dec. 9, opening his 21-day window to practice with the team. Despite the designation, Green will now miss his fifth game in a row. The 2022 first-round pick has started all nine contests he's played in this season and 23 of 24 since joining the Texans.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now