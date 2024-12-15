Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kenyon Green headshot

Kenyon Green Injury: Not playing Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Green (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup with the Dolphins.

The offensive guard was designated to return from injured reserve Dec. 9, opening his 21-day window to practice with the team. Despite the designation, Green will now miss his fifth game in a row. The 2022 first-round pick has started all nine contests he's played in this season and 23 of 24 since joining the Texans.

Kenyon Green
Houston Texans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now