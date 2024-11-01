Kenyon Green Injury: Set to be placed on IR

Green (shoulder) is expected to be placed on injured reserve in the near future, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Green suffered a separated shoulder in Thursday's 21-13 loss to the Jets, which will sideline him for the foreseeable future. The offensive guard does have a chance at making a return late in the season though depending on how well he progresses in rehab according to Rapoport. In the meantime, Kendrick Green will likely take over at left guard for Houston.