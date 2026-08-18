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Kenyon Sadiq Injury: Making progress, in play for Week 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said Tuesday that Sadiq (hernia) is "getting closer" to a return and remains on track to be ready to go for the start of the regular season, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Sadiq has yet to return to team drills since suffering a setback in his recovery from hernia surgery in the first week of August, but he was spotted working out off to the side of practice Tuesday and looks to be progressing on some level. Glenn indicated that the Jets' main focus is ensuring that the rookie first-round pick is available to play Week 1, so Sadiq may not be rushed back for either of the team's final two preseason games without a full week of practice beforehand. Given the draft capital invested in Sadiq, the Jets eventually plan for him to serve as their clear No. 1 tight end, but he could end up sharing reps with Mason Taylor early in the season after missing out on valuable practice time during the summer.

Kenyon Sadiq
New York Jets
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