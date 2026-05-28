Kenyon Sadiq Injury: Out for OTAs after hernia surgery

Coach Aaron Glenn said Sadiq (abdomen) underwent a "minor procedure" and will miss OTAs this week, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Glenn said the first-round rookie will be ready for training camp later this summer after undergoing surgery for a sports hernia. While listed as a tight end, Sadiq is expected to mainly line up detached from the line as more of a receiver with the Jets, allowing Mason Taylor and Jeremy Ruckert to handle more of the traditional tight end duties.