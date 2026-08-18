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Kenyon Sadiq Injury: Still working on side field

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 18, 2026 at 8:32am

Sadiq (hernia) is working on a side field at Tuesday's practice, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Coach Aaron Glenn told reporters in early August that Sadiq had suffered a setback in his recovery from core muscle surgery but was still on track for Week 1. The rookie tight end hasn't rejoined practice yet, making him unlikely to play this preseason, though he's at least making progress and perhaps still has a shot to be ready for the Jets' opener. Sadiq's prolonged absence significantly increases the odds of Mason Taylor taking most of the TE snaps early in the season.

Kenyon Sadiq
New York Jets
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