Kenyon Sadiq Injury: Unlikely to have big Week 1 role

Jets offensive coordinator Frank Reich said Tuesday that Sadiq (hernia) will be worked in slowly at the start of the regular season, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Sadiq has barely practiced with the team since being selected with the 16th overall pick in the 2026 Draft. He underwent hernia surgery in the spring and then suffered a setback that has limited him to side work throughout training camp and the preseason. Mason Taylor has been a standout with the first-team offense and figures to open the season as the clear TE1 for the Jets.