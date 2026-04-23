Kenyon Sadiq headshot

Kenyon Sadiq News: Selected by Jets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

The Jets selected Sadiq in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 16th overall.

No one doubts that Sadiq (6-foot-3, 241 pounds) is a good player, and the former Oregon star clearly has compelling long-term upside due to his rare athleticism (4.39-second 40, 43.5-inch vertical jump). This pick is still somewhat puzzling, if only because the Jets just spent a second-round pick on Mason Taylor in the 2025 NFL Draft, and Taylor will only be 22 years old in May. As much as there have been NFL offenses with two tight ends providing standout fantasy utility, there haven't been very many of those and the Jets are maybe the last offense you'd accuse of such competence. With all that said, Sadiq's talent might be so loud that this is more of a problem for Taylor than Sadiq.

Kenyon Sadiq
New York Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kenyon Sadiq See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kenyon Sadiq See More
2026 NFL Mock Draft: Two-Round Final Mock
NFL
2026 NFL Mock Draft: Two-Round Final Mock
Author Image
Mario Puig
Yesterday
AI Projections for the 2026 NFL Draft Rounds 1-3
NFL
AI Projections for the 2026 NFL Draft Rounds 1-3
Author Image
Christopher Boan
7 days ago
Best Ball Strategy: Late Round Rookie Targets Pre-NFL Draft
NFL
Best Ball Strategy: Late Round Rookie Targets Pre-NFL Draft
Author Image
John McKechnie
8 days ago
Most Represented States and Hometowns in 2026 NFL Draft Round 1
NFL
Most Represented States and Hometowns in 2026 NFL Draft Round 1
Author Image
Christopher Boan
8 days ago
NFL Draft: Final Pre-Draft Rookie Top-60 Rankings
NFL
NFL Draft: Final Pre-Draft Rookie Top-60 Rankings
Author Image
Mario Puig
14 days ago