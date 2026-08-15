Keon Coleman headshot

Keon Coleman Injury: Banged up after scoring TD

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 8:26pm

Coleman appeared to suffer a lower body injury during Saturday's 29-14 preseason win over the Panthers, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Coleman got the start alongside DJ Moore (ankle) and Khalil Shakir, with all three receivers making major contributions. Coleman scored a touchdown to cap off Buffalo's second drive, but he continued playing on the third series with mostly backups until an injury sent him limping off. Coach Joe Brady said both Moore and Coleman should be fine, but Brady did acknowledge that the wide receivers will require further evaluation from the medical team, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Keon Coleman
Buffalo Bills
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keon Coleman See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keon Coleman See More
2026 Dynasty Superflex Rankings: Buy-Low Values vs. ADP
NFL
2026 Dynasty Superflex Rankings: Buy-Low Values vs. ADP
Author Image
Max Staley
Yesterday
2026 Guillotine League Rankings: Avoid Week 1 Elimination
NFL
2026 Guillotine League Rankings: Avoid Week 1 Elimination
Author Image
Steve Bulanda
Yesterday
2026 Fantasy Football Busts: Are These 10 Former Fantasy Football Stars Washed or Not?
NFL
2026 Fantasy Football Busts: Are These 10 Former Fantasy Football Stars Washed or Not?
Author Image
Ian Hartitz
2 days ago
2026 Fantasy Football Busts: 6 Players to Avoid
NFL
2026 Fantasy Football Busts: 6 Players to Avoid
Author Image
Ian Hartitz
12 days ago
Scott Fish Bowl 16: Players with Video Game Potential to Target
NFL
Scott Fish Bowl 16: Players with Video Game Potential to Target
Author Image
John McKechnie
31 days ago