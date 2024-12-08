Keon Coleman Injury: Inactive Sunday

Coleman (wrist) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Rams.

Coleman, who last saw game action in Week 9, was limited at practice this week before approaching the contest listed as questionable. With the 2024 second-rounder still sidelined Sunday, Amari Cooper, Khalil Shakir, Curtis Samuel, Mack Hollins and Jalen Virgil will handle Buffalo's wideout duties versus Los Angeles, while Coleman will target a potential return to action next weekend against the Lions.