Keon Coleman Injury: Limited at practice Thursday

Coleman (wrist) was limited at practice Thursday.

Coleman, who was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's walk-through, maintained that level of activity a day later, while sporting a red (non-contact) jersey, per Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com. Coleman, who last played Week 9, thus has one more opportunity to practice fully ahead of Sunday's game against the Rams, and in turn avoid a Week 14 injury designation.