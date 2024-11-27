Keon Coleman Injury: Limited practice on tap

Head coach Sean McDermott noted that Coleman (wrist) will be limited at practice Wednesday, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Coleman, who last played in Week 9, wasn't able to practice ahead of Week 11 action, but following the Bills' bye week, the wideout is slated to work in a limited capacity Wednesday. While that's a step in the right direction for Coleman, he'll need to practice fully by Friday in order to approach Sunday's game against the 49ers without an injury designation.