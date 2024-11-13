Fantasy Football
Keon Coleman headshot

Keon Coleman Injury: Listed as DNP

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 13, 2024 at 11:50am

Coleman (wrist) is listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's injury report.

The Bills conducted a walk-through practice, three days after a 30-20 win over the Colts for which both Coleman and Amari Cooper (wrist) were inactive. The team estimates that Coleman wouldn't have been able to partake in an actual practice, whereas Cooper is listed as a limited participant, suggesting the veteran wideout has a chance to play this Sunday against the Chiefs, unlike the rookie, who head coach Sean McDermott has already ruled out for Week 11 action.

Keon Coleman
Buffalo Bills
