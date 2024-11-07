Keon Coleman Injury: Misses Thursday's practice

Coleman (wrist) didn't practice Thursday.

Per Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com, Coleman -- who was listed as a non-participant for Wednesday's walk-through -- was spotted working out off to the side at practice Thursday, but the wideout's status for Sunday's game against the Colts is cloudy as deals with a wrist issue. He'll have one more chance to practice before the Bills' final Week 10 injury report is posted Friday. Meanwhile, fellow wideout Amari Cooper (wrist) -- who was inactive this past Sunday against Miami -- Curtis Samuel (pectoral) and Mack Hollins (shoulder) were all listed as limited practice participants Thursday.