Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Keon Coleman headshot

Keon Coleman Injury: Not practicing Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 6, 2024

Coleman (wrist) won't practice Wednesday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.comreports.

Coleman, who injured his wrist in this past Sunday's win over the Dolphins, is still being evaluated, per head coach Sean McDermott. While Getzenberg notes that at this stage Coleman is not ruled out for this weekend's game against the Colts, it looks like the wideout could miss some time, with McDermott acknowledging that the issue could affect the 2024 second-rounder "more than just this week."

Keon Coleman
Buffalo Bills
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now