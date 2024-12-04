Keon Coleman Injury: Set for limited practice

Head coach Sean McDermott said that Coleman (wrist) will be listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's walk-through practice, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Coleman, who last played Week 9, was limited in practice last week, so his status will need to be monitored as Sunday's game against the Rams approaches. Prior to sustaining his wrist injury, the 2024 second-round pick had recorded 22 catches (on 36 targets) for 417 yards and three touchdowns in nine contests.