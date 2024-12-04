Keon Coleman Injury: Set to log limited listing

Head coach Sean McDermott relayed that Coleman (wrist) will be listed as limited in Wednesday's walk-through, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Coleman, who last played in Week 9, was limited in practice last week, so his status will need to be monitored as Sunday's game against the Rams approaches. Prior to sustaining his wrist injury, the 2024 second-rounder had recorded 22 catches (on 36 targets) for 417 yards and three TDs in nine contests.