Keon Coleman Injury: Sits out first Week 11 practice

Coleman (wrist) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's injury report.

The Bills conducted a walk-through practice Wednesday, three days after a 30-20 win over the Colts in which both Coleman and Amari Cooper (wrist) were inactive. The team estimates that Coleman wouldn't have been able to participate in an actual practice, whereas Cooper is listed as a limited participant, which suggests the veteran wideout has a chance to play this Sunday against the Chiefs. Head coach Sean McDermott has already ruled Coleman out from playing in Week 11, but the rookie receiver could be ready to play following the Bills' Week 12 bye.