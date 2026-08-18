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Keon Coleman Injury: Sporting walking boot on right foot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 18, 2026 at 8:37am

Coleman was spotted with a walking boot on his right foot Tuesday, after suffering an injury during Saturday's preseason win over Carolina, Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News reports.

Coleman started the preseason game and caught a touchdown pass from Josh Allen on the second drive, only to then stay in with the backups and almost immediately suffer an injury. It's unclear at this point if Coleman is in serious danger of missing Week 1. He looked to be on track for the No. 3 receiver job behind DJ Moore and Khalil Shakir, but an extended absence could open the door for Joshua Palmer or fourth-round rookie Skyler Bell (lower body) to claim that job instead.

Keon Coleman
Buffalo Bills
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