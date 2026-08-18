Keon Coleman headshot

Keon Coleman Injury: Suffers sprained foot/toe in preseason

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 18, 2026 at 3:38pm

Coleman has been diagnosed with a sprained right foot/toe, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Coleman was a spectator at the start of Tuesday's practice, wearing a low walking boot on his right foot. The issue likely stems from Saturday's preseason game against the Panthers, when he limped off the field during the Bills' third possession. At the moment, a number of Buffalo wide receivers are tending to injuries, including DJ Moore (lower body), Coleman, rookie fourth-round pick Skyler Bell (lower body) and Tyrell Shavers (knee, active/PUP). Coleman's own health concern may impact his status for Saturday's exhibition at Cleveland.

Keon Coleman
Buffalo Bills
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keon Coleman See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keon Coleman See More
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy: Everything To Know From Preseason Week 1
NFL
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy: Everything To Know From Preseason Week 1
Author Image
Ian Hartitz
Yesterday
Box Score Breakdown: NFL Preseason Week 1 Fantasy Recap
NFL
Box Score Breakdown: NFL Preseason Week 1 Fantasy Recap
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
Yesterday
2026 Fantasy Football Auction Draft Cheat Sheet (Printable + Excel)
NFL
2026 Fantasy Football Auction Draft Cheat Sheet (Printable + Excel)
Author Image
Max Staley
2 days ago
2026 Dynasty Superflex Rankings: Buy-Low Values vs. ADP
NFL
2026 Dynasty Superflex Rankings: Buy-Low Values vs. ADP
Author Image
Max Staley
4 days ago
2026 Guillotine League Rankings: Avoid Week 1 Elimination
NFL
2026 Guillotine League Rankings: Avoid Week 1 Elimination
Author Image
Steve Bulanda
4 days ago