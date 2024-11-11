Keon Coleman Injury: Won't be available Sunday

Head coach Sean McDermott noted Monday that Coleman (wrist) won't play Sunday against the Chiefs, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

McDermott acknowledged this past Friday that Coleman could miss time beyond Week 10, and now that the wideout has been been deemed out for Sunday's contest, his next chance to see game action will occur Dec. 1 against the 49ers, following Buffalo's Week 12 bye. With the Week 11 availability of Amari Cooper (wrist) yet to be determined, currently the team's top healthy options at wide receiver are Khalil Shakir, Curtis Samuel and Mack Hollins.