Keon Coleman News: Fully participating in walk-through

Coleman (wrist) will be a full participant in Wednesday's walk-through, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Coleman, who last suited up for a game back in Week 9, was limited at practice last week, so his looming full participation Wednesday -- albeit in a walk-through session -- bodes well for his chances of returning to action Sunday against the Lions. Assuming no setback as the week rolls along, the rookie second-rounder will have a chance to reclaim his role in a Buffalo wideout corps that also includes Amari Cooper, Khalil Shakir, Mack Hollins and Curtis Samuel.