Keon Coleman News: Garners support from front office

Bills GM Brandon Beane said Monday that the team has "hit the reset button" with Coleman and "thinks his best year is yet to come" during the 2026 season, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Beane said more than one team approached the Bills about Coleman's availability via trade, but Buffalo "shut those down," according to the general manager. "Our intention is for Keon to be here," Beane continued. Coleman was the subject of criticism following the Bills' early dismissal from the playoffs and subsequent firing of coach Sean McDermott, but it sounds like Buffalo is sticking by the soon-to-be 23-year-old wideout. The first pick of the second round in the 2024 Draft, Coleman has appeared in 26 regular-season games to date, amassing 67 catches for 960 yards and eight touchdowns. He's made 18 starts and figures to push Joshua Palmer (ankle) for a role in three-wide sets alongside Khalil Shakir and trade pickup DJ Moore this coming season.